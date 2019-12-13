Michael Conlan vows to gain revenge for Olympic heartbreak

Vladimir Nikitin's attempt to rile an already fired up Michael Conlan ahead of tomorrow night's rematch at New York's Madison Square Garden doesn't appear to be working.

Nikitin is vowing to record his third straight victory over the two-time Irish Olympian: "I beat him twice in the amateurs and will do the same as a pro," said the Russian feather.

Unbeaten Conlan, however, is predicting an inside the distance win in a repeat of their controversial Rio 2016 quarter-final and 2013 World Elite clash which Nikitin won.

"It doesn't go past seven rounds; I'll take him out," pledged Conlan ahead of his 13th outing and his 6th fight at the Garden. "I'll completely outsmart him. I'm too strong, too experienced for him. I'm a different animal than I was. I don't see him getting past the seventh round."

Conlan's coach Adam Booth, who has helped steer Andy Lee and Ryan Burnett to world titles, doesn't buy into all the pressure is on Conlan narrative and reckons Nikitin's career is on the line tomorrow night.

He said: "This fight is all or nothing for Nikitin. Losing to Michael, he's not interesting anymore. He has no value. For him, he's fighting for his career.

"The bottom line is Michael has fought him twice, and he's got two losses to him, regardless of whether we believe he won the fight or not.

"The fact that Nikitin is fighting for his career, his future, will mean that this is the most competitive fight of Michael's boring life.

"They're the type of conversations we're having."

Meanwhile, Cork's Noely Murphy meets Josue "The Prodigy" Vargas on tonight's undercard for the vacant IBF North American super light title.

Vargas is a hot favourite to win, but Murphy's coaches Tom Power and Kevin Crowley reckon the Macroom can rattle the Bronx battler.