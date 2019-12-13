Templeogue chasing festive cheer

Griffith College Templeogue are targeting three wins from three in the Men’s Super League when they host Belfast Star on Saturday night.

The Dublin outfit secured back to back wins over Killester and Eanna last weekend and coach Mark Keenan wants to build on those results.

He explained: “I was delighted in the manner we played last week particularly the manner we finished against Eanna and now we are back in the mix which is a great boost to the squad going into the Christmas break.”

Star boast two high scoring Americans in Ben Marello and Delany Blaylock but coach Adrian Fulton is demanding a greater team effort in the capital.

Fulton said: “We have the necessary firepower to pose Templeogue problems but it will be a true test playing them on their home court.”

The Coughlan C & S Neptune player-coach Lehmon Colbert hopes for a change of fortune when his side head across the Kerry border for the second week in a row.

The Cork outfit were well beaten by Tralee Warriors on Saturday night and hope to bounce back away to Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin.

Colbert said: “I need to get into the heads of my players because we are not as bad as the performance produced against Tralee suggested.

"Killorglin will be hoping to get one over on us as we defeated them in our opening game of the season.”

Neptune are without Kyle Hosford (knee injury) but he is winning his fitness battle for next month’s National Cup semi-final against Templeogue.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be wary of the threat posed by UCD Marian at Belfield while Eanna will be confident of getting back to winning ways when they host winless Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

There will be a capacity crowd at Calasanctius College as Maree host Moycullen in a Galway derby Moycullen have consistently used many players from their underage structure this season and a win over their near neighbours would give them a huge boost ahead of the Christmas break.

Pyrobel Killester face DCU Saints in a Dublin derby which is certain to draw a huge attendance to the IWA-Clontarf on Saturday night.

In the Women’s Super League, leaders DCU Mercy host Liffey Celtics with coach Mark Ingle hoping to go into the mid-season break with a win against the champions.

Ingle said: “We have been playing decent basketball and finished well against Glanmire last week but all our focus right now is on getting a win against Liffey Celtics.”

Ambassador UCC Glanmire coach Mark Scannell was disappointed with the loss away to DCU Mercy but has quickly turned his focus to the visit of Maree.

The Galway side which includes the former Glanmire star Claire Rockall are the only side to have beaten DCU Mercy in this campaign and coach Scannell knows his side will be tested.

“Maree defeated us in the opening game of the season and hopefully we have improved enough to turn that result around as it would be nice to go into the Christmas on the back of defeating a quality side.”

The alarm bells are certainly ringing in the Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell camp following a 7/2 record in the opening series of games and the visit of Killester to the Parochial Hall on Sunday will put extra pressure on coach Tim O’Halloran.

Fr Mathews will be missing the injured Grainne Dwyer when they welcome basement side Marble City Hawks.

Mathews lost back to back games against Killester but they should have too much firepower for a side still in search of their first win of the campaign.