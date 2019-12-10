RTÉ Sport Awards Manager and Team of the Year nominees announced

Dublin's football teams feature prominently in the Manager and Team of the Year nominations for the RTÉ Sport Awards.

Dublin's men's and ladies' All-Ireland-winning teams are both nominated along with hurling and camogie champions, Tipperary and Galway.

GAA managers make up four of the seven shortlisted, with all four All-Ireland-winning coaches recognised: five-in-a-row mastermind Jim Gavin, Mick Bohan, Liam Sheedy, and Cathal Murray.

26-year-old Joseph O'Brien, a two-time nominee for Sportsperson of the Year, is up for the award his father Aidan won in 2017 after becoming the youngest winning trainer at The Breeders’ Cup, as are Dundalk coach Vinny Perth, and Katie Taylor's American trainer Ross Enamait.

Other team nominations go to rowing world champions Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, League of Ireland winners Dundalk, the team behind two-time Grand National-winner Tiger Roll, and the Olympic-qualified show jumping and women's hockey teams, who have won the award in the last two years.

The Sportsperson of the Year nominees were announced on Sunday, with no rugby player featured on any shortlist for the only time this decade.

The winners will be announced Saturday night on RTÉ One.

Sportsperson of the Year nominees: Seamus Callanan, Stephen Cluxton, Niamh Kilkenny, Shane Lowry, Ciara Mageean, Rhys McClenaghan, Denise O'Sullivan, Sanita Puspure, Jason Smyth, Katie Taylor.

Manager of the Year nominees: Mick Bohan, Ross Enamait, Jim Gavin, Cathal Murray, Joseph O'Brien, Vinny Perth, Liam Sheedy.

Team of the Year nominees: Dublin football, Dublin ladies football, Dundalk FC, Galway camogie, Ireland women's hockey, Irish show jumping, Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, Team Tiger Roll, Tipperary hurling.