Serena Williams' smashed racket sells for $21k
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 18:16 PM
Stephen Barry

The most famous smashed racket in tennis has sold for $20,910 (€18,860) at auction.

The racket from Serena Williams' 2018 US Open final loss to Naomi Osaka - a match infamous for her row with umpire Carlos Ramos - was purchased by an unidentified bidder.

It began when Williams, who had lost the first set, received an official warning for alleged coaching from the stands by her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who was seen gesturing in her direction.

After Osaka broke back Williams' serve, she smashed her racket, prompting another code violation from the umpire and the concession of a point.

"I have a daughter and I stand for what's right for her and I never cheated. You owe me an apology. You will never do another one of my matches," Williams shouted at Ramos.

She was later penalised a game for a third code violation after calling Ramos a "liar" and a "thief", later making allegations of sexism, as Osaka nearer victory.

The racket itself was given to a ballboy, Justin Arrington-Holmes, who sold it to a sports memorabilia dealer for $500 earlier this year, according to reports.

The racket's authenticity was verified by Arrington-Holmes as well as photo-matching technology.

