Schedule for National Cup semi-final weekend in Cork finalised

The dates and venues have been finalised for the Hula Hoops National Cup semi-final weekend in Cork next month.
On a super Saturday of action at Neptune Stadium, Men's Super League leaders Garvey's Tralee Warriors will face DBS Éanna, and home-favourites Coughlan C&S Neptune will play Griffith College Templeogue.
The women's semis will see Ambassador UCC Glanmire take on Pyrobel Killester, and 2019 runners-up Singleton Supervalu Brunell tackle Women's Super League leaders DCU Mercy.
Portlaoise Panthers v Waterford Wildcats, Neptune Stadium, 8pm.
Neptune v UCD Marian, 10am; Dundalk Ravens v Belfast Star, 12pm; Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Pyrobel Killester, 2pm; DBS Éanna v Garvey's Tralee Warriors, 4pm; DCU Mercy v Singleton Supervalu Brunell, 6pm; Griffith College Templeogue v Coughlan C&S Neptune, 8pm.
Limerick Scorpions v Killester WBC, 10am; LYIT Donegal v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, 12pm; Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's v Portlaoise Panthers, 2pm; Templeogue BC v UU Tigers, 4pm; IT Carlow Basketball v Fr Mathews, 6pm.
Rebel Wheelers v Clonaslee WBC, 11am; Moycullen BC v Templeogue BC, 1pm; UCD Marian v Portlaoise Panthers/Waterford Vikings, 3pm.
Waterford Wildcats v DCU Mercy, 11am; Portlaoise Panthers v Singleton Supervalu Brunell, 1pm; Ulster University v Trinity Meteors, 3pm.