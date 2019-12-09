Schedule for National Cup semi-final weekend in Cork finalised

The dates and venues have been finalised for the Hula Hoops National Cup semi-final weekend in Cork next month.

The dates and venues have been finalised for the Hula Hoops National Cup semi-final weekend in Cork next month.

On a super Saturday of action at Neptune Stadium, Men's Super League leaders Garvey's Tralee Warriors will face DBS Éanna, and home-favourites Coughlan C&S Neptune will play Griffith College Templeogue.

The women's semis will see Ambassador UCC Glanmire take on Pyrobel Killester, and 2019 runners-up Singleton Supervalu Brunell tackle Women's Super League leaders DCU Mercy.

Friday, January 10th

U20 Women's National Cup: Portlaoise Panthers v Waterford Wildcats, Neptune Stadium, 8pm.

Saturday, January 11th (At Neptune Stadium): U18 Men's National Cup: Neptune v UCD Marian, 10am; Dundalk Ravens v Belfast Star, 12pm; Women's Paudie O'Connor National Cup: Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Pyrobel Killester, 2pm; Men's Pat Duffy National Cup: DBS Éanna v Garvey's Tralee Warriors, 4pm; Women's Paudie O'Connor National Cup: DCU Mercy v Singleton Supervalu Brunell, 6pm; Men's Pat Duffy National Cup: Griffith College Templeogue v Coughlan C&S Neptune, 8pm.

(At Parochial Hall): IWA Wheelchair National Cup: Limerick Scorpions v Killester WBC, 10am; Men's Presidents' Cup: LYIT Donegal v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, 12pm; Women's Division One National Cup: Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's v Portlaoise Panthers, 2pm; U20 Women's National Cup: Templeogue BC v UU Tigers, 4pm; Men's Presidents' Cup: IT Carlow Basketball v Fr Mathews, 6pm.

Sunday, January 12th (At Neptune Stadium): IWA Wheelchair National Cup: Rebel Wheelers v Clonaslee WBC, 11am; U20 Men's National Cup: Moycullen BC v Templeogue BC, 1pm; UCD Marian v Portlaoise Panthers/Waterford Vikings, 3pm.

(At Parochial Hall): U18 Women's National Cup: Waterford Wildcats v DCU Mercy, 11am; Portlaoise Panthers v Singleton Supervalu Brunell, 1pm; Women's Division One National Cup: Ulster University v Trinity Meteors, 3pm.

