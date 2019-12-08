Shane Ryan claims European bronze medal

Shane Ryan has claimed Ireland’s second medal at the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

Ryan, world bronze medallist in 2018, produced an outstanding performance to finish in third in the 50m backstroke (23.12), faster than his heat (23.16) and semi-final (23.21) swims earlier in the day.

The 25-year-old joins a list of Irish medallists from these championships through the years including Mona McSharry, Grainne Murphy, Andrew Bree, and Barry Murphy.

“I’m really happy that I’m bringing home something to Ireland,” said Ryan.

Russia’s Kilment Kolesnikov won gold in 22.75 with Germany’s Christian Diener claiming silver in 23.07.

Minutes after winning the medal Ryan was back in the pool with team-mates Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene and Jordan Sloan for the Men’s 4x50m Medley Relay. The team set a new Irish record of 1:34.14 to progress to the final in eighth place and were just on that time in the final, Sloan bringing them home in 1:34.24 for sixth overall.

Danielle Hill ended her week with another Irish record, her fifth of the week, in the 50m Freestyle Semi-Final. The Larne swimmer had set a new standard of 24.76 in the heats, breaking 25 seconds for the first time, and went on to lower that time to 24.44 for ninth place overall.

Brendan Hyland, in his first ever senior international Final clocked 1:55.06 in the 200m Butterfly to finish eighth.

The Ireland team return home tomorrow, and next up in the pool for this group will be the Irish National Short Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre from Thursday to Sunday.