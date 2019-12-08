Shane Ryan claims European bronze medal

Shane Ryan has claimed Ireland’s second medal at the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

Shane Ryan claims European bronze medal
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 21:19 PM
Sports Desk Staff

Shane Ryan has claimed Ireland’s second medal at the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

Ryan, world bronze medallist in 2018, produced an outstanding performance to finish in third in the 50m backstroke (23.12), faster than his heat (23.16) and semi-final (23.21) swims earlier in the day.

The 25-year-old joins a list of Irish medallists from these championships through the years including Mona McSharry, Grainne Murphy, Andrew Bree, and Barry Murphy.

“I’m really happy that I’m bringing home something to Ireland,” said Ryan.

Russia’s Kilment Kolesnikov won gold in 22.75 with Germany’s Christian Diener claiming silver in 23.07.

Minutes after winning the medal Ryan was back in the pool with team-mates Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene and Jordan Sloan for the Men’s 4x50m Medley Relay. The team set a new Irish record of 1:34.14 to progress to the final in eighth place and were just on that time in the final, Sloan bringing them home in 1:34.24 for sixth overall.

Danielle Hill ended her week with another Irish record, her fifth of the week, in the 50m Freestyle Semi-Final. The Larne swimmer had set a new standard of 24.76 in the heats, breaking 25 seconds for the first time, and went on to lower that time to 24.44 for ninth place overall.

Brendan Hyland, in his first ever senior international Final clocked 1:55.06 in the 200m Butterfly to finish eighth.

The Ireland team return home tomorrow, and next up in the pool for this group will be the Irish National Short Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre from Thursday to Sunday.

More in this section

Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
courtssportplace: glasgowplace: national aquatic centreperson: shane ryanperson: ryanperson: mona mcsharryperson: grainne murphyperson: andrew breeperson: barry murphyperson: kilment kolesnikovperson: christian dienerperson: conor fergusonperson: darragh greeneperson: jordan sloanperson: sloanperson: danielle hillperson: brendan hylandevent: len european short course swimming championshipsevent: relayevent: irish national short course championshipsorganisation: ireland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices