Tralee set for real thriller as Warriors host Neptune

The ‘Full House’ sign will be up well before tip-off at the Tralee Sports Complex tomorrow night when joint leaders Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Coughlan C & S Neptune clash in the Men’s SuperLeague.

The Warriors impressed last weekend when defeating Pyrobel Killester in the cup quarter-final, but should face a stiffer test this weekend.

American Jonathon Lawton, along with Europeans Daniel Jakubaitis and Ivan Bogdanovic, are central figures for the Warriors, while the ever-reliable Kieran Donaghy relishes games of this magnitude.

Neptune welcome back captain Roy Downey from a mid-winter holiday and Nil Sabata is reportedly back to fitness.

Space will also be at a premium at the Nord Anglia International School where Griffith College Templeogue host Eanna. The visitors started the season in tremendous form with five wins in a rowhen going 5-0 before suffering defeats to Belfast Star and DCU Saints.

They bounced back last weekend with a cup quarter-final win over Star, and coach Darren McGovern hopes to secure both points and bragging rights from their trip across the capital.

The other Dublin derby sees UCD Marian welcoming Killester to Belfield on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Belfast Star host DCU Saints, Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin will fancy their prospects at home to Moycullen, while Maree should heap more misery on Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

There will be added spice to the meeting of Fr Mathew’s and Killester in the Women’s Super League tomorrow evening. Killester defeated the Cork side in the cup last weekend, but the Cork side have since lodged an objection over the eligibility of Mimi Clarke.

Fr Mathew’s will be without the injured Grainne Dwyer, who tore ankle ligaments in the cup defeaat game, but they will be hoping to avenge that loss.

On Sunday, leaders DCU Mercy host an in-form Ambassador UCC Glanmire. Glanmire booked a cup semi-final last weekend by defeating Maxol WIT Wildcats, but coach Mark Scannell knows this will a far tough assignment.

“DCU Mercy are the form team in the league, but we are playing a good brand of basketball and are looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

Maree should gain maximum points away to IT Carlow, while basement side Marble City Hawks face another daunting task against Liffey Celtics.