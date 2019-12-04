19-year-old McSharry wins bronze and sets new Irish record at European Championships

Donegal swimmer Mona McSharry has won bronze in the 50m breaststroke competition at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 21:39 PM
Digital Desk staff

The 19-year-old also set an Irish record time of 29.87 seconds.

She told Swim Ireland: "I"m just over the moon, there's no better way to start a competition than gettting a medal, especially when it's not something you to get going into the race.

"It really sets me up well for this week mentally. I'm really positive and just happy."

McSharry will compete in the 100m Individual Medley tomorrow, where she holds the Irish record in.

Meanwhile, Danielle Hill set a new Irish record in the 100 Backstroke.

