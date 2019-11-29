Shrita’s a shooting star

Ambassador UCC Glanmire face a tough test in Sunday’s Women’s National cup quarter-final, despite playing host to Maxol WIT Wildcats at Upper Glanmire Sports Complex.

The Cork side have shown impressive form over the past month and the individual performances from American Shrita Parker has lit up the women’s game. Parker is arguably the best American player in the league; she is lethal off the dribble and her shooting is at another level.

When these sides met at the Mardyke Arena in the Super League Glanmire were comfortable 69-59 winners but coach Mark Scannell is adamant that result will count for nothing in this game.

“I couldn’t be happier with my team as they working their socks off at training and if we play to our potential there is every chance we will win.” Wildcats welcome back Cathy Kavanagh and Jillian Hayes will be hoping for a big performance from her talented squad.

Championship favourites DCU Mercy should have no problem disposing of IT Carlow with coach Mark Ingle eying a possible double this season for his talented side.

“On current form we should book a semi-final berth and if we fail it complacency will not be an issue as we give all sides the required respect.”

There is another interesting clash in Dublin with Pyrobel Killester hosting Cork outfit Fr Mathews at the IWA Clontarf. Killester were blitzed in Cork last weekend as they trailed Ambassador UCC Glanmire by 35 points at half time before eventually losing by 20.

Fr Mathews produced a solid display before seeing off Cork neighbours Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell in the Cork derby.

It has been a reasonable season to date for Mathews and head coach James Fleming is confident his side can take another step to the final four.

“We know Killester are tough opponents on their home court and with good support we need to be in their faces from start to finish.”

Killarney man Fleming would like nothing better than lead his side to the final of a championship named after his fellow townsman Paudie O’Connor.

“Paudie was a legend in Killarney and I would feel very honoured if I could be part of the winning team in this championship.”

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell will travel to play Marble City Hawks in Kilkenny hoping for his team to respond following their dismal display against Fr Mathew’s. It has been a tough season for coach Tim O’Halloran but he is confident his team will get back to winning ways in this clash.

“We never came out of the traps against Mathew’s and the performance was poor but we have put it behind us and work hard in trying to get our house in order for Marble City Hawks,” O’Halloran said.