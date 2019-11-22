Hopkins stars as Houston Texans edge out Indianapolis Colts

DeAndre Hopkins hauled in two touchdown passes as Houston Texans edged out Indianapolis Colts 20-17 to move into first place in the AFC South on Thursday night.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson found Hopkins with touchdown passes of 35 and 30 yards as Houston engineered a come-from-behind win to move to 7-4.

Colts running back Jonathan Williams ran in from 13 yards to score Indianapolis’ second rushing touchdown of the night and put them 17-10 up midway through the third quarter.

But after Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 35-yard field goal cut the gap, Watson launched one into the end zone where Hopkins hauled it in for the game-winning score.

Watson finished the night 19-of-30 for 298 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Six of those catches went to Hopkins, who had 94 yards, while Will Fuller had seven catches for 140 yards.

