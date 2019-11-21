Defence the best form of attack for Colbert’s Neptune

Lehmon Colbert and Spanish ace Nil Sabata return for Coughlan C & S Neptune’s crucial Super League clash with Belfast Star at Neptune Stadium.

Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 23:30 PM
John Coughlan

Lehmon Colbert and Spanish ace Nil Sabata return for Coughlan C & S Neptune’s crucial Super League clash with Belfast Star at Neptune Stadium.

The pair sat out last week’s away win against DCU Saints but are passed fit for action against the Ulster outfit, who have benefitted hugely from the capture of American Ben Marello.

Player-coach Colbert laid out his game plan:

If we don’t get in their faces, they’ll blow us out, so that important word ‘defence’ will determine how we get on. Star are outstanding and the form team in the league. My guys have trained hard for this crucial game.

The Dublin derby between Pyrobel Killester and Griffith College Templeogue will attract a capacity crowd to the IWA in Clontarf. Both sides have struggled for form in recent weeks and will be keen for a morale-boosting victory.

Early season pacesetters Eanna returned to winning ways with an impressive display against UCD Marian and welcome an in-form Moycullen side who shocked Templeogue last time out. The Galway side’s coach John Cunningham is banking on another tenacious display.

DCU Saints hope Martin Provizors returns from injury as they host Maree. Saints went down to an understrength Neptune side last weekend and will be keen to arrest that slide.

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin are on the back of a three-game winning run and Colin O’Reilly’s charges will be confident of turning over UCD Marian at Belfield. Basement side Abbey Seals Dublin Lions are still in search of a first win and will need a season-best for the visit of Garvey’s Tralee Warriors to Coláiste Bride.

In the Women’s SuperLeague the big game of the weekend is at Calasanctius Colllege where Maree host leaders DCU Mercy. Ambassador UCC Glanmire have made a bright start and their clash with Killester at the Mardyke Arena should be a high-scoring affair.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell haven’t peaked this season and their derby clash with Fr Mathews will attract a large attendance to the Parochial Hall. Maxol WIT Wildcats should have too much firepower for bottom side Marble City Hawks, and Liffey Celtics should end their drought at IT Carlow.

