'Legendary' Rás Tailteann to return in 2020
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 16:37 PM
Martin Claffey

The Rás Tailteann will return to the Cycling Ireland calendar in 2020.

The 2019 Rás Tailtean, 8 Day International Race in 2019 was cancelled after failing to muster enough financial support.

Cumann Rás Tailteann, the historical race organisers, has now confirmed that they will not themselves run an event in 2020, but are giving their blessing to a newly-formed promotions group, Cáirde Rás Tailteann, who will run the 2020 event.

The 2020 edition of the Rás is likely to be over fewer days, possibly five, but the new organisers endeavour to promote the race back to its UCI status in the coming years over eight days.

Eimear Dignam from Cumann Rás Tailteann said “We are thrilled to see this legendary race continue. It has a special place in the hearts of not only the cycling community in Ireland, but also now in the hearts of those who’ve competed in it from around the world. We know the new organisers extremely well, having worked with them on the race for many years, and we’re delighted to have them take up the mantle.”

Ger Campbell from the new promotions group adds; “On behalf of the promotions group and entire cycling community in Ireland, we would like to thank Cumann Rás Tailteann and the Dignam family for entrusting us with the organisation of this great race going forward. We are honoured and excited about putting this race back on the calendar from 2020 and look forward to seeing all the old faces, and undoubtedly some new ones becoming Men of the Road."

