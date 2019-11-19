Potential NFL game in Dublin still a long way off

The idea of an NFL game being staged in Dublin is still believed to be a long way off despite a report of a proposed change to the competition’s calendar.

CBS Sport in the US have claimed there is serious interest in NFL stakeholders about extending the regular season for all 32 teams to a 17th game, which could open up the possibility of more NFL games being played abroad.

Already, there is speculation Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could become the home venue of a franchise such as the LA Chargers as London has hosted several NFL games in recent years.

From next year until 2024, five American football games will take place in the Aviva Stadium beginning with the college season opener of Notre Dame versus Navy in August 2020. The following August, University of Illinois and the University of Nebraska will clash at the Lansdowne Road venue. Navy and Notre Dame faced off at the Aviva Stadium in 2012.

In 2014, Croke Park played host to ‘The Croke Park Classic’ between Penn State and the University of Central Florida having also accommodated the pre-season American Bowl between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears in 1997 as well as a Notre Dame-Navy clash the year before.

Deceased Steelers owner and former US ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney had spoken of his determination for his club to play a season game in Dublin.

However, the success of London as a host city for NFL games has impacted on the city’s hopes of attracting such a game.

In recent weeks, London’s Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur stadiums have hosted the Chicago Bears-Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Rams, and the Houston Texans-Jacksonville Jaguars.

Each of the forthcoming college football games at the Aviva Stadium is expected to bring in €50m to the economy.