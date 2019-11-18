Patriots prove too strong for Eagles despite below-par Brady display

The New England Patriots maintained their lead at the top of AFC East thanks to their watertight defence in a 17-10 win at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots prove too strong for Eagles despite below-par Brady display
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 09:38 AM
Press Association

The New England Patriots maintained their lead at the top of AFC East thanks to their watertight defence in a 17-10 win at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed only 26 of 47 passes for 216 yards and his 14 incompletions – while throwing into a swirling first-half wind – were the most in his career in a single half.

Both sides were lacklustre going forward, with Patriots receiver Julian Edelman making the biggest throw of the game, finding Phillip Dorsett in the end zone to give his side a 17-10 lead on their first possession of the second half following Brady’s backward pass.

The San Francisco 49ers bounced back from last week’s first defeat of the season to beat the Arizona Cardinals 36-26 and stay top of NFC West.

The Cardinals led 9-0 after Zane Gonzalez’s field goal and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald’s touchdown, but the 49ers edged a see-saw encounter with tight end Ross Dwelley going over for two decisive close-range touchdowns.

The New York Jets beat the Washington Redskins 34-17 and the New Orleans Saints also secured victory on the road by the same scoreline at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Denver Broncos 27-23, the Buffalo Bills overcame the Miami Dolphins 37-20 and the Indianapolis Colts won 33-13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dallas Cowboys won 35-27 at the Detroit Lions, the Atlanta Falcons cruised to a 29-3 victory at the Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens thrashed the Houston Texans 41-7.

The Oakland Raiders edged the Cincinnati Bengals 17-10, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Chicago Bears 17-7 and the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-7.

More in this section

Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
dbfvc7 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
courtssportamerican footballgridiron

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices