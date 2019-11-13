Cool Mullins holds off Murphy challenge at Bauravilla

Christy Mullins had the first win in the renewal of the Johnny Holland Cup at Bauravilla where he beat Seán Murphy by over a bowl of odds.

Murphy played his first bowl to the right and Mullins replied with a big shot to the top of the bridge. Murphy cut the odds when his second brushed the school wall, but Mullins still had an important 15m lead at Robin’s cross. He drove home his advantage with two more good bowls to the netting, against three for Murphy, to go a bowl clear.

Murphy played a big bowl past Dekker’s, but Mullins edged it to hold his bowl of odds. Murphy played his next to the right. Mullins increased his lead and gained a good position to make the rock with his next. It was almost two bowls after the seven and nine to the rock. Murphy battled on and cut the lead to just over a bowl with a super shot to the bridge. The bowling dipped from there, but Mullins comfortably held his lead.

Mick Young won the overall Munster Vintage (over-60) final at Béal na Bláth, defeating Kevin Ruby and Denis Murphy. Murphy got a poor opening shot and found it hard to stay with the pace. Ruby, however, got a great first shot and took the battle to the favourite. He had 30m odds after three and beat Young’s big shot past Murphy’s corner to hold his lead.

Young applied more pressure with a good bowl towards Bradfield’s cross, but Ruby beat it. Murphy was now well over a bowl down. Young won the lead with another big bowl from the cross. Ruby had a chance to stay in touch till he missed out O’Mahony’s bend. Young went out to go almost a bowl up. He raised a full bowl with his next towards O’Mahony’s. He put the issue beyond doubt with his next.

In Castletownkenneigh at the penultimate road trials for the Irish team at next year’s European championships there were big performances from Martin Coppinger, Éamon Bowen and emerging star Tom O’Donovan. Wayne Parkes also gave a top class performance in the youth section. Carmel Carey performed well in the senior women’s class as did All-Ireland u18 champion Hannah Sexton. The final round of trials are on November 24.

Cian Boyle pipped Trevor O’Meara in a dramatic last shot in the Josie Crean Cup at Whitechurch. O’Meara shaded the opening exchange. Boyle won the second with a great bowl to Kelly’s and led to the line. O’Meara followed with a good bowl towards the return line, which Boyle beat by 80m. Another good bowl brought O’Meara to the top of the hill, but Boyle went well over the brow.

Boyle raised a bowl with another good bowl onto the flat. O’Meara knocked the bowl with a great shot towards Boula lane, but Boyle restored it after two more towards Downey’s. O’Meara contested strongly up the straight, but when Boyle made full light at the farm the lead was close to two bowls.

But O’Meara closed with three extraordinary bowls. He clipped the lead to a bare bowl with the first past the novice line. He followed with a massive bowl past the Devil’s bend to bring the lead 80m under a bowl. He then beat the line with another rocket, which Boyle just beat following a rub.

Andrew O’Callaghan beat Denis Wilmot by a bowl in the Hancy Hubbard Cup at Béal na Marbh. He had a good lead after two to bare light, but he had just 50m odds when he was too far right with his third. They were level after another two. O’Callaghan made the straight in four more to go a bowl up. He held that in three more to the end of the straight. He increased his odds in the next three to the cottage. He wrapped it up with another good one towards the line.

Shane Shannon beat Brian Coughlan by almost two bowls in the Durrus semi-final. The first half was well contested. Coughlan played a brilliant bowl from Blair’s Cove to raise a bowl. Shannon countered with two good ones to regain the lead. They were locked together till Shannon raised his game and sealed it with a brilliant bowl to sight at Kelleher’s.

Laura Sexton is Munster under-12 champion following her bowl of odds win over Emma Hurley at Béal na Bláth. She didn’t win her first lead till after the cross, but finished very strongly.