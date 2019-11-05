'I couldn't grip my stick properly': Irish hero Upton scored winning penalty with broken wrist

The legend around Irish hockey hero Róisín Upton's winning penalty has grown all the more impressive.
The Limerick woman has revealed she scored the decisive penalty to send Ireland to a first-ever Olympics while nursing a broken wrist.
Upton doesn't recall the precise collision which caused the fracture but it rendered her unable to grip her stick properly, or even open a bag for a drugs test after the game.
"I broke the top of my ulna. There was just a point in the match where I felt I couldn't grip my stick properly and my wrist was quite sore, so I'm not too sure if I had a fall or got a bang. It was a physical game, there were so many collisions," she told the Limerick Leader.
"I am not too sure exactly when, but adrenaline just takes over and I just kept going. I am looking forward to re-watching the game trying to pinpoint when it might have happened.
"After the game, I called in to get drug tested along with the Canadian captain. I just couldn't open some of the bags, different things, and I knew then my wrist was quite sore. I was coming down off the high of winning."
Upton was timed out when taking her first penalty but was bumped up the order to take Ireland's first penalty in sudden death.
It wasn't until she got an X-ray on Monday, after a night of celebrations, that the break was diagnosed.
"I am in a cast now for the next couple of weeks. It will be four weeks before I see the consultant again, so hopefully I won't be out much longer than that."