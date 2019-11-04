What’s next for dual-weight world champion Katie Taylor?

Already a transcendent amateur, Katie Taylor is now 15-0 as a professional. In what was her ninth world title fight since switching to the paid ranks in November 2016, Saturday’s triumph means Taylor has become Ireland’s third ever dual-weight title-holder.

That honour comes off the back of another historic effort in June, when she defeated WBC queen Delfine Persoon to become undisputed lightweight champion. The victory at Madison Square Garden saw Taylor become just the seventh person in boxing history to concurrently hold all four recognised belts in one division. Including Saturday’s opponent Christina Linardatou, eight of Taylor’s beaten foes were — or have since gone on to be — world champions.

A long-awaited match-up with Amanda Serrano could well come to pass in 2020, the Puerto Rican herself a serial world champion. Taylor notably defeated her sister, Cindy, in October 2018.

Katie Taylor in action with Christina Linardatou. Photo: INPHO/Gary Carr

Promoter Eddie Hearn has also expressed interest in carving a route for Taylor to become undisputed champion once again, this time at 140lbs. A rematch with Jessica McCaskill is, as such, a distinct possibility. The pair initially fought for Taylor’s WBA Lightweight title in 2017 at York Hall.

A crossover contest with Cecilia Braekhus remains in play, the long-time welterweight queen now also a Hearn recruit. That meeting would represent the first clash between two undisputed champions.

Calls for a Taylor-Persoon sequel still abound, the hard-fought nature of their first unification bout accentuating the appeal.