'Bruised but not beaten!': Tributes pour in after Katie Taylor's two-weight championship win

It's been clear for a long time now that the iconic Katie Taylor holds a special place in the heart of the general Irish public, and her latest achievement - becoming a two-weight world champion in Manchester last night - saw another outpouring of love for the sporting star.

Taylor became the third Irish boxer to hold belts in two weight divisions after her points victory over Christina Linardatou in the WBO super lightweight title fight, following in the footsteps of Steve Collins and Carl Frampton before her.

The Bray boxer thanked supporters after the fight and her many supporters on these shores have responded in kind.

Here is Katie's post-fight interview:

.@KatieTaylor - History maker, barrier breaker 👑👑



🇮🇪 KT has now won 5 world titles across 2 weight divisions 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nnP0Td7ztX — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 2, 2019

Twitter was lighting up throughout the night with praise for Ireland's latest sporting hero, with other sporting stars like Irish international footballer Katie McCabe and former international Kevin Kilbane among those to pay tribute to Taylor.

What a fight from @KatieTaylor tonight! 15-0 .. Collecting belts for fun & doing Ireland proud .. CHAMP CHAMP💪🏽🍀 — Katie McCabe (@Katie_McCabe11) November 2, 2019

Brilliant @KatieTaylor does it again. Great bit of stuff! #twoweightworldchampion 🇮🇪 — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) November 2, 2019

Fellow boxer Carl Frampton hailed Taylor as a role model, saying "a better role model would be hard to find".

Congratulations to an Irish hero in becoming a two weight world champion. A better role model would be hard to find pic.twitter.com/OSeYEQVfRp — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) November 2, 2019

Legendary footballer Cora Staunton described Taylor as an "inspiration".

What an inspiration this lady is congrats @KatieTaylor another brillant performance #2timeworldchampion #legend — Cora Staunton (@duckie15) November 2, 2019

Sporsfile were on hand in Manchester to capture the historic achievement:

In a case of game recognising game, fellow Irish sporting hero Paul McGrath was also full of support for Taylor.

From her hometown of Bray, it was clear that the Wicklow town's favourite daughter didn't lack for support:

🥊🏅 Never in doubt!!



Congratulations @KatieTaylor on yer another incredible achievement, doing Bray and Ireland proud once more!



TWO-WEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION! 🌍🇮🇪#BWFC #TaylorLinardatou pic.twitter.com/pNxkKOxxkh — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) November 2, 2019

The demeanour and behaviour of Taylor throughout her career also drew plenty of praise - and some comparisons to other sports stars.

If you're looking for Irish fighters to look up to, gimme the quiet, focused excellence of Katie Taylor over the constant stream of attention-seeking arseholery from Conor McGregor any day — Ciara | Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) November 3, 2019

We can only hope that Taylor's next fight takes place on these shores!