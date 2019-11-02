Ireland ease to win over Namibia to claim third place in T20 qualifier

Defeat to the Netherlands on Friday meant that Ireland – who had already sealed qualification for next year’s World Cup in Australia – would be forced to contest the third place play-off.

Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 13:57 PM
Press Association

Ireland eased to a 27-run victory over Namibia to finish third at the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers in Dubai.

Ireland failed to bat out their 20 overs, having elected to bat first, as they were bowled out for 135 with five balls remaining of their innings.

Andrew Balbirnie top-scored by making 46 from 35 balls as Ireland posted a total which proved out of reach for Namibia.

Spinner Simi Singh claimed three for 25, while Mark Adair, Gareth Delany and Boyd Rankin took two wickets apiece to bowl Namibia out for 108 in 18.2 overs.

Holland – who have also already secured qualification for the tournament – face Papua New Guinea in the final this evening.

