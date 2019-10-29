‘A decision like that at this level is just not acceptable’

For Irish hockey aficionados, the last eight years of Olympic qualifiers have become a special measure of torture.

In 2012, eight seconds from time, Korea’s Nam Yong Lee laid waste to the men’s London hopes with the thinnest of touches.

Missed initially by umpire Murray Grime, video review saw the touch and the tears began to tumble.

Three years later in Valencia, it was the women’s turn when in a shootout to beat China and a secure a first-ever Olympic spot, Megan Frazer’s rasping shot ricocheted off the crossbar and a flew way. The Asian side grabbed the reprieve and Ireland were again slumped in a heap.

Now we can add Vancouver to the list of nightmares.

Four years of sacrifice, unpaid leave, deferred exams and family moments missed for an Olympic dream snatched so cruelly away by a bizarre video referral.

Sunday night’s travesty came with an extra twist of the knife. Trailing 6-5 on aggregate, Canada’s Olympic hopes were petering out before James Wallace made one last foray forward. He trod on Lee Cole’s stick as the ball spilled over the endline.

Then came the final whistle sparking Irish jubilation with their Tokyo 2020 dream achieved. Their embraces were briefly punctuated by initially indifferent shrugs as Canada did as they should, use up their remaining video review in the hope of something going their way.

It seemed speculative at best but the longer Diego Barbas’s review went on, the more the sense of dread developed. The Argentine’s decision to award a penalty stroke, however, the highest grade of offence available, above and beyond a penalty corner, remains baffling a day later.

Rule 12.4 gives two reasons for a penalty stroke — prevention of the “probable scoring of a goal” and “an intentional defence in the circle by a defender against an opponent who has possession of the ball or an opportunity to play the ball”.

Neither count stacked up.

Across social media, the reaction running from ex- Canadian internationals and Olympic gold medal winners from Australia, varied in levels of disbelief.

Officials would later confirm the decision that handed Scott Tupper the stroke was awarded with 0.4 seconds left on the clock; he converted to make it 6-6 and send the tie to a shootout. In that showdown, Ireland went ahead briefly but their nerves were fried and they missed three of their last four efforts as Canada got the Tokyo ticket.

The video work in Vancouver had been a bone of contention since the first minute of Saturday’s first game when Gareth Greenfield — the man in the box that day — said there was “no advice possible”, exasperated by the lack of angles available to judge a Canadian question.

The foreboding feeling was flagged in advance. Barbas did have use of five camera angles but only a couple were shown on the television feed and none on the stadium’s big screen.

In the FIH’s highlight reel, any meaningful replay was conspicuous by its absence.

For mild-mannered captain Jonathan Bell, his 24-second post-match interview was devastatingly considered in its delivery, coolly stating: “The video umpire should hang his head in shame. It was a terrible, terrible decision in the last seconds of the game. A decision like that at this level is just not acceptable.”

He will likely be sanctioned by the FIH. Given it will be almost two years until Ireland’s next meaningful fixture, the 32-year-old may well not be around to serve any suspension.

Sure, they still could and should have completed the job in the shootout at 3-1; in normal time, there was plenty of scope to avoid the scenario of trying to nurse their advantage in normal time.

There looks to be little recourse to appeal. The FIH confirmed to the Examiner: “Umpires’ decisions are final and, as a general principle, FIH does not comment publicly on individual umpiring decisions.” In addition, article 16.3 of the FIH’s regulations adds: “A protest from a decision of an Umpire or Technical Official during a match or shootout competition may not be made to or considered by the Technical Delegate.”

Hockey Ireland chief executive Jerome Pels says he will explore whatever options are available once the team and management returns from Canada.

However, any Tokyo hopes seem dead in the water.

For the players, it could be the most ignominious ends of the road.

Eugene Magee has already served notice intention of his decision to retire after the Olympic cycle after 295 caps. His last touch was an outrageous spin in the shootout but that detail will scarcely endure amid the pain.

Will warriors like John Jackson and Chris Cargo be seen in green again?

Without them, can Ireland reach the elite level again?