Ireland booked a place in the play-offs of the T20 World Cup qualifiers with a crushing eight-wicket win over Nigeria in Abu Dhabi.

Nigeria were restricted to 66 for nine as Craig Young returned a T20 international career-best of four for 13 and Mark Adair took two for 10.

Ireland needed only 6.1 overs to reach their victory target as Kevin O’Brien made 32 from 17 balls.

Oman, however, will top Group B by beating Jersey on Sunday.