Cousins helps Vikings conquer Redskins

Kirk Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings to a 19-9 victory over his old club the Washington Redskins as the side notched up their fourth straight win.

Dalvin Cook had the game’s only touchdown when he crashed into the end zone on a four-yard run towards the end of the first half.

Dan Bailey scored 12 points for the Vikings after converting four field goals from as many attempts, the longest from 50 yards.

Case Keenum, who replaced Cousins as Washington’s QB, threw for 130 yards but left the game early with a concussion.

The Vikings improve to 6-2 with the win – behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North – while Washington sit bottom of the NFC East on 1-7.