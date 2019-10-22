Equestrian: Irish World Cup challenge hots up

Irish show jumpers will line out on both sides of the Atlantic this week as the 2019/2020 FEI World Cup series gathers momentum.

Equestrian: Irish World Cup challenge hots up
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 22:52 PM
Mike Dunne

Irish show jumpers will line out on both sides of the Atlantic this week as the 2019/2020 FEI World Cup series gathers momentum. The European round takes place in Helsinki, while Washington International Horse Show hosts the North American division equivalent.

The larger Irish presence will be at the Washington round. Among those competing will be Bertram Allen, who had a successful start to his current tour in the US when scoring two wins at the weekend on recent mount Lafayette Van Overis at the five-star meeting at Tryon in North Carolina.

Allen won both Friday’s and Sunday’s main events but was out of luck in Saturday’s $384,000 Grand Prix when missing the jump-off after four faults on GK Casper. Captain Brian Cournane, who finished fifth in that event having earlier taken the lead in the jump-off on Armik, will also route to Washington for this week’s showpiece.

Also representing Irish interest will be Jonathan Corrigan, Darragh Kenny, Cormac Hanley, Shane Sweetnam, Michael Pender, and Jordan Coyle. For the European round in Finland, David Simpson brings his HOYS winner Gentlemen VH Veldhof following on from last weekend’s Oslo round where the pairing missed the jump-off with a time fault and finished 17th, one place shy of the points cut-off.

One who did scrape in (to the points, not the jump-off) though was Eoin McMahon, who also had a time fault with Chacon but was faster than Simpson and so took 16th, netting one world cup point for the effort. Chacon and McMahon will be in action in this week’s round as well.

Away from the World Cup series, two of Ireland’s Nations Cup Final-winning team will be in action in Slovakia for the four-star event at Samorin. Cian O’Connor brings his two leading mounts Irenice Horta and PSG Final, while Moloney takes Ornellaia and Sassicaia Ares. Also there for Ireland will be Edward Doyle Jnr. competing with Billy Guilder and Carlotta Silver.

Elsewhere this week action continues in Vilamoura as the Portuguese venue continues with its Champions Tour series. The three-star event will see Ireland’s Greg Broderick, Sean Monaghan, Carol Gee and Harry Marshall lining out. The Irish Sport Horse Studbook was narrowly pipped for top honours at the FEI WBFSH World Breeding Eventing Championships for Young Horses at La Lion d’Angers in France at the weekend.

The best three performing horses from across both age categories combined to give the final totals and it was the Selle Français Studbook which had the winning penalty score of 93.8, ousting the Irish book which totalled 95.1. The Dutch KWPN book took third with 97.7 penalties.

It was in the 7 year-old category that the ISH studbook got two of its best three scores. American rider Elizabeth Halliday-Sharp rode Cooley Moonshine to second place after being one of the few who came home clear in the show jumping phase. The same pairing had been third in the younger-age category a year ago.

British rider Tom McEwen placed Irish-bred Brookfield Benjamin Bounce in third having led the contest before four late jumping faults cost the paring the win and what would have been overall victory for the ISH studbook. The best Irish horse/rider combination in this class came from Jewelent with Clare Abbott who placed 12th in the class.

In the 6 year-old contest the best ISH standing came from Global Candy Boy ridden into 7th place by New Zealander Jesse Campbell, one notch ahead of Ireland’s Elizabeth Power on Irish-bred Shannondale Mari. At Cavan International Equestrian Centre this past weekend Olive Clarke netted the latest round of the SJI Autumn series on Clonguish Vivaro, while Kenneth Graham won the 1.35 contest with Beir Bua.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportequestrianplace: atlanticplace: helsinkiplace: usplace: tryonplace: north carolinaplace: washingtonplace: finlandplace: osloplace: irelandplace: slovakiaplace: samorinplace: vilamouraplace: la lion d’angersplace: franceplace: cavan international equestrian centreperson: bertram allenperson: lafayette van overisperson: allenperson: casperperson: brian cournaneperson: jonathan corriganperson: darragh kennyperson: cormac hanleyperson: shane sweetnamperson: michael penderperson: jordan coyleperson: david simpsonperson: eoin mcmahonperson: chaconperson: simpsonperson: mcmahonperson: cian o’connorperson: hortaperson: moloneyperson: ornellaiaperson: sassicaia aresperson: edward doyleperson: billy guilderperson: carlotta silverperson: greg broderickperson: sean monaghanperson: carol geeperson: harry marshallperson: elizabeth halliday-sharpperson: cooley moonshineperson: tom mcewenperson: benjamin bounceperson: clare abbottperson: jesse campbellperson: elizabeth powerperson: olive clarkeperson: clonguish vivaroperson: kenneth grahamevent: irish world cupevent: 2019/2020 fei world cupevent: washington international horse showevent: grand prixevent: europeanevent: world cupevent: nations cup finalevent: champions tourevent: fei wbfsh world breeding eventing championships for young horsesevent: sji autumnorganisation: kwpnorganisation: ish studbookorganisation: ishorganisation: beir bua

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices