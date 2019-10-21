Delany hits unbeaten 89 as Ireland beat Oman

Gareth Delany starred with the bat as Ireland beat Oman by 35 runs in their third Twenty20 World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

After their surprise defeat to the United Arab Emirates in the previous match, Ireland bounced back, hitting 183 for the loss of just three wickets.

Delany came in with his side on 34 for one before hitting an impressive unbeaten 89 off just 49 deliveries, and was supported by opener Kevin O’Brien who added a useful 41 from 28.

Delany was appearing in just his 12th T20 International since making his debut in July, his 89 not out coming courtesy of 9 fours and 3 sixes.

Following the dismissal of O'Brien, Delany shared a 43-run stand with 19 year-old Harry Trector, who contributed with 28 runs before his own dismissal.

Mark Adair took on a supporting role for Delany to close out the innings. The pair put up 64 runs in the last five overs.

In reply, Khawar Ali put up a fight with a half-century but the Irish bowlers managed to hit back with Delany (2-29), George Dockrell (2-24) and Mark Adair (also 2-24) all impressive as Oman finished 148 for nine.

Ireland v Oman, T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi, 21 October 2019

Ireland 183-3 (20 overs; G Delany 89*, K O’Brien 41; K Ali 1-28)

Oman 148-9 (20 overs; K Ali 50; G Dockrell 2-24, M Adair 2-26, G Delany 2-29)