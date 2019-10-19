2020 Euro Transplant and Dialysis championships to be held in Dublin

The 2020 European Transplant and Dialysis Sports Championships are coming to Ireland.

The Irish Kidney Association is hosting the event in Dublin in August of next year.

Competitors from over 20 countries will participate in 13 different sports.

National Projects Manager for the Irish Kidney Association, Colin White, says it shows the importance of organ donation.

"It's going to be a celebration of life through sport," said Mr White.

"There are 13 different sports and through the medium of the event we are looking to engage the wider population, be it through volunteering, sponsorship, any kind of activity that will promote the whole concept of organ donation.

"This event is going to showcase that organ donation works."