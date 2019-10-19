2020 Euro Transplant and Dialysis championships to be held in Dublin

The Irish Kidney Association is hosting the event in Dublin in August of next year.

2020 Euro Transplant and Dialysis championships to be held in Dublin
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 10:20 AM
Digital Desk staff

The 2020 European Transplant and Dialysis Sports Championships are coming to Ireland.

The Irish Kidney Association is hosting the event in Dublin in August of next year.

Competitors from over 20 countries will participate in 13 different sports.

National Projects Manager for the Irish Kidney Association, Colin White, says it shows the importance of organ donation.

"It's going to be a celebration of life through sport," said Mr White.

"There are 13 different sports and through the medium of the event we are looking to engage the wider population, be it through volunteering, sponsorship, any kind of activity that will promote the whole concept of organ donation.

"This event is going to showcase that organ donation works."

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says acting CMO
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportathleticsplace: dublinplace: irelandperson: colin whiteperson: whiteevent: 2020 euro transplant and dialysis championshipsevent: 2020 european transplant and dialysis sports championshipsorganisation: irish kidney association

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices