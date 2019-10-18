Stirling and Balbirnie star as Ireland brush aside Hong Kong in opening World Cup qualifier

Ireland cruised to an eight-wicket win against Hong Kong in their opening T20 World Cup qualifier in the United Arab Emirates.

Hong Kong put on a modest 153 for five off their 20 overs and Ireland passed their winning target with almost three overs to spare as they reached 155 for two in the 17th over.

Opener Paul Stirling set the tone for Ireland’s run chase, thumping a six off his first ball, and his quickfire half-century soon put his side in the driving seat.

Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie took the game away from Hong Kong with an 86-run partnership for the second wicket before the former was caught by Simandeep Singh off skipper Aizaz Khan for 62 off 36 balls.

Balbirnie was also in fine form for the Irish, making an unbeaten 70 off 53 deliveries. Harry Tector was left undefeated on 21 from 16 balls.

Kinchit Shah was the mainstay of Hong Kong’s innings as he fired two sixes and four fours before being caught by Balbirnie off Mark Adair for 79 off 54 balls.