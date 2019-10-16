Ireland’s Shannon McCurley wins silver at European Track Championships

Ireland’s Shannon McCurley has won a silver medal in the scratch race on day 1 of the European Track Championships in the Netherlands.

The 40-lap race was won by Emily Nelson of Great Britain in a sprint finish with Maria Martins of Poland taking the bronze.

🥇 It's gold for @EmilyNelson21 in the scratch race!



What a ride.



🚲 Watch the #EuroTrack19 LIVE:

📺 - Eurosport 2

📱💻🖥 - Eurosport Player: https://t.co/0Fa7uXMVB9 pic.twitter.com/FcaNj1fZ5B — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 16, 2019

Speaking after the race, Shannon said: “With seven laps to go I was right at the back. I think I was hopeful that it was all going to go up and it did and I think with about three (laps) to go I spotted Emily shoot down the bottom and I knew she had good legs, she was coming into this strong, and that was the wheel I wanted to be on.

“Yeah, it's been a long time coming. As you saw me at the end of the race, I was speechless.”

A team of 14 Irish riders are competing in the European Championships which conclude on Sunday evening.