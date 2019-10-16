TJ Doheny says he is ready for rematch with Danny Roman

TJ Doheny says he's ready for an IBF super-bantamweight championship rematch with Danny Roman.

The Portlaoise southpaw took his professional record to 22 wins from 23 fights with a sixth-round stoppage victory over Jesus Martinez in Chicago last weekend.

It was Doheny's first bout since losing his title to Roman in a thriller in April and the 32-year-old is calling on promoter Eddie Hearn to set up a re-match.

"Please god that fight will happen as soon as it can be made," he said.

"Danny's a man - he said he'd give me the rematch - I'm sure he's a man of his word," he added.