TJ Doheny says he is ready for rematch with Danny Roman

The Portlaoise southpaw took his professional record to 22 wins from 23 fights with a sixth-round stoppage victory over Jesus Martinez in Chicago last weekend.

TJ Doheny says he is ready for rematch with Danny Roman
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 14:04 PM
Digital Desk staff

TJ Doheny says he's ready for an IBF super-bantamweight championship rematch with Danny Roman.

The Portlaoise southpaw took his professional record to 22 wins from 23 fights with a sixth-round stoppage victory over Jesus Martinez in Chicago last weekend.

It was Doheny's first bout since losing his title to Roman in a thriller in April and the 32-year-old is calling on promoter Eddie Hearn to set up a re-match.

"Please god that fight will happen as soon as it can be made," he said.

"Danny's a man - he said he'd give me the rematch - I'm sure he's a man of his word," he added.

More in this section

The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
courtssportboxingplace: chicagoperson: tj dohenyperson: danny romanperson: jesus martinezperson: dohenyperson: romanperson: eddie hearnperson: dannyevent: ibf super-bantamweight championshiporganisation: portlaoise southpaw

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices