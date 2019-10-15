Former Ireland coach reappointed as West Indies boss

The 56-year-old former opening batsman previously held the role from 2015-16

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 16:41 PM
Press Association

Phil Simmons has been reappointed as West Indies head coach, three years after he was controversially sacked from the position.

The 56-year-old former opening batsman previously held the role from 2015-16, with the Windies winning the ICC World T20 under Simmons before he was released due to “differences in culture and strategic approach”.

Cricket West Indies had drawn up a shortlist of candidates including Simmons, former batsman Desmond Haynes and Floyd Reifer, who oversaw West Indies’ disappointing World Cup campaign in England as interim coach.

Simmons, who also led Ireland from 2007 until 2015 and more recently coached Afghanistan, has been given the nod.

A Cricket West Indies tweet read: “CWI appoints Phil Simmons as new head coach of West Indies senior men’s team.”

West Indies face Afghanistan in six limited-overs contests and a single Test in November, with the series to be staged in India, where Windies will remain for a white-ball tour of the host nation in December.

