Ireland lose final warm-up game ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ireland have been defeated by Scotland by one run in their final warm-up game ahead of the World T20 qualifiers which gets underway this week.

After defeating the Netherlands yesterday, the Gary Wilson-captained side lost by the narrowest of margins in their last match before Friday's opening match with Hong Kong.

For Scotland, opening batsman George Munsey got them off to a great start hitting 86 off 41.

Andrew Balbirnie top-scored for Ireland with 70 runs off 48 deliveries as they fell just one short of Scotland's total of 210/8.

A blistering 45 off just 24 balls from Mark Adair nearly saw the Irish home after bowler David Delany took three wickets in the first innings.

Needing three runs off the final two deliveries, Ireland lost two late wickets as Scotland claimed a dramatic victory after Ireland had beaten them by the same margin last month.