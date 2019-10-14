Basketball Men’s Super League: Slick Neptune tame Lions

Eanna and Coughlan C&S Neptune remain unbeaten in the Men’s Super League after round four’s series of games.

Basketball Men’s Super League: Slick Neptune tame Lions
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 01:00 AM
John Coughlan

Eanna and Coughlan C&S Neptune remain unbeaten in the Men’s Super League after round four’s series of games.

Neptune had a comfortable evening as they overcame winless Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 100-84.

However, there was a worry for the Cork side, when star point guard Kyle Hosford picked up an injury at the beginning of the third quarter.

Hosford was fouled en route to slam-dunking and the large attendance were relieved that he managed to walk back to his bench.

It was later revealed he had four stitches inserted in a head wound, while also picking up a sprained wrist.

Despite a slow start, Neptune commanded a 52-36 interval lead and despite Hosford’s injury they were seldom troubled by the basement side in the second half.

Player coach Lehmon Colbert said: “It wasn’t one of our best displays, but the lads stuck with it and now with a two-week break we must get ready for a difficult Bank Holiday Monday game against Templeogue.”

The form of Eanna has stunned many pundits and they made it win number four with a superb 94-74 Dublin derby win over Killester at Clontarf.

The first half was close but Eanna led 45-40 and Marko Tomic gathered momentum in the second half as Eanna secured maximum points.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors suffered two early season defeats but they showed the type of form that made them championship winners last season demolishing DCU Saints 104-60 at Carrickmacross.

The damage for the Saints came in the first half when the Warriors ran riot to lead 63-25. American Jonathan Lawson finished with a game-high 35 points.

Saints coach Michael Kiernan bemoaned a disappointing night at the office.

Kiernan said:

When you are slow out of the blocks against a side like Tralee Warriors, there is every chance you will get punished.

The other Kerry side, Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, found the going tough at Griffith College Templeogue when they went down 108-79. The Dublin side surged into a 25-point interval lead.

Despite Allan Thomas chipping in with 37 points for Killorglin, they struggled against their more polished opponents. Templeogue coach Mark Keenan was delighted with the win: “That was an encouraging display as we were at it from tip-off and I am delighted in the manner we closed out the game.”

UCD Marian were pushed hard by Moycullen at Belfield before prevailing 79-33.

There was a cracking game at De La Salle Belfast where Belfast Star saw off the stern challenge of Maree, 77-61.

Star commanded a six-point interval lead. But inspired by man of the match, Clayton Blacklock (27) they saw off the westerners’ strong challenge, much to the relief of coach Adrian Fulton.

In the Women’s Super League, champions Liffey Celtics produced a solid performance in Galway against unbeaten Maree to run out 76-70 winners.

Americans Kylee Smith (32) and Darby Maggard (17) led the winners’ scoring with Claire Rockall chipping in with 23 points for Maree.

Fr Mathews, without Irish senior international Grainne Dwyer, were pushed all the way at home to IT Carlow before prevailing 74-68.

The big weekend clash of the weekend saw DCU Mercy edge WIT Wildcats 77-70 in a thriller at the DCU Complex.

Wildcats commanded a 36-31 interval lead, but Mercy rallied in the closing quarter, Sarah Woods leading their scoring with a 24-point tally.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
World Cup heroes target title
courtssportbasketballplace: clontarfplace: carrickmacrossplace: belfieldplace: it carlowplace: dcu complexperson: éannaperson: neptuneperson: kyle hosfordperson: hosfordperson: lehmon colbertperson: marko tomicperson: garveyperson: jonathan lawsonperson: michael kiernanperson: kiernanperson: allan thomasperson: killorglinperson: mark keenanperson: marianperson: clayton blacklockperson: adrian fultonperson: kylee smithperson: darby maggardperson: claire rockallperson: mareeperson: fr mathewsperson: gráinne dwyerperson: sarah woodsevent: basketball men’s super leagueevent: men’s super leagueevent: women’s super leagueorganisation: slick neptuneorganisation: lionsorganisation: coughlan c&s neptuneorganisation: abbey seals dublin lionsorganisation: corkorganisation: templeogueorganisation: tralee warriorsorganisation: dcu saintsorganisation: saintsorganisation: warriorsorganisation: kerryorganisation: keaneorganisation: griffith college templeogueorganisation: dublinorganisation: ucdorganisation: moycullenorganisation: de la salle belfastorganisation: belfast starorganisation: mareeorganisation: liffey celticsorganisation: dcu mercyorganisation: wit wildcatsorganisation: wildcats

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices