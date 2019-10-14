Basketball Men’s Super League: Slick Neptune tame Lions

Eanna and Coughlan C&S Neptune remain unbeaten in the Men’s Super League after round four’s series of games.

Neptune had a comfortable evening as they overcame winless Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 100-84.

However, there was a worry for the Cork side, when star point guard Kyle Hosford picked up an injury at the beginning of the third quarter.

Hosford was fouled en route to slam-dunking and the large attendance were relieved that he managed to walk back to his bench.

It was later revealed he had four stitches inserted in a head wound, while also picking up a sprained wrist.

Despite a slow start, Neptune commanded a 52-36 interval lead and despite Hosford’s injury they were seldom troubled by the basement side in the second half.

Player coach Lehmon Colbert said: “It wasn’t one of our best displays, but the lads stuck with it and now with a two-week break we must get ready for a difficult Bank Holiday Monday game against Templeogue.”

The form of Eanna has stunned many pundits and they made it win number four with a superb 94-74 Dublin derby win over Killester at Clontarf.

The first half was close but Eanna led 45-40 and Marko Tomic gathered momentum in the second half as Eanna secured maximum points.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors suffered two early season defeats but they showed the type of form that made them championship winners last season demolishing DCU Saints 104-60 at Carrickmacross.

The damage for the Saints came in the first half when the Warriors ran riot to lead 63-25. American Jonathan Lawson finished with a game-high 35 points.

Saints coach Michael Kiernan bemoaned a disappointing night at the office.

Kiernan said:

When you are slow out of the blocks against a side like Tralee Warriors, there is every chance you will get punished.

The other Kerry side, Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, found the going tough at Griffith College Templeogue when they went down 108-79. The Dublin side surged into a 25-point interval lead.

Despite Allan Thomas chipping in with 37 points for Killorglin, they struggled against their more polished opponents. Templeogue coach Mark Keenan was delighted with the win: “That was an encouraging display as we were at it from tip-off and I am delighted in the manner we closed out the game.”

UCD Marian were pushed hard by Moycullen at Belfield before prevailing 79-33.

There was a cracking game at De La Salle Belfast where Belfast Star saw off the stern challenge of Maree, 77-61.

Star commanded a six-point interval lead. But inspired by man of the match, Clayton Blacklock (27) they saw off the westerners’ strong challenge, much to the relief of coach Adrian Fulton.

In the Women’s Super League, champions Liffey Celtics produced a solid performance in Galway against unbeaten Maree to run out 76-70 winners.

Americans Kylee Smith (32) and Darby Maggard (17) led the winners’ scoring with Claire Rockall chipping in with 23 points for Maree.

Fr Mathews, without Irish senior international Grainne Dwyer, were pushed all the way at home to IT Carlow before prevailing 74-68.

The big weekend clash of the weekend saw DCU Mercy edge WIT Wildcats 77-70 in a thriller at the DCU Complex.

Wildcats commanded a 36-31 interval lead, but Mercy rallied in the closing quarter, Sarah Woods leading their scoring with a 24-point tally.