Donncha O’Brien claims Hancy Hubbard Cup with dramatic finish

Donncha O’Brien beat Kieran Murphy in the last shot of a Hancy Hubbard Cup tie at Beal na Marbh.

Murphy opened with a great bowl, taking the first tip well. O’Brien was too tight right with his, but he recovered instantly with a great second bowl to bare light at the first bend. Murphy missed this by five metres after playing his bowl too tight on the left. Neither player got a good third shot, but they compensated with big fourth throws to the white house. Both made light at the top of the hill in five, where O’Brien had gained a 50m lead.

The gap closed dramatically in the next exchange. O’Brien played his bowl too far right, when he could have consolidated his lead. Murphy built on his gains with a great bowl to light before the rock. O’Brien’s reply caught the left and missed that by 20m. O’Brien reached the rock with his next. Murphy’s bowl hopped past the rock and won him an 80m lead.

O’Brien wrested back control with a good bowl to the lane. Murphy replied with two short bowls in succession, both too tight on the right, to fall almost a bowl behind. O’Brien lost most of that lead through a mistake at the start of the straight. He got back on track by making light at the end of the straight in three more. This left Murphy almost a bowl down again as he missed light in three.

O’Brien raised a full bowl to light before the novice line. Murphy hit back with a great bowl to light at the last bend. O’Brien missed that and had only 40m odds after his next. They both reached the hollow in another shot, with the lead now down to just 20m, facing the line. Murphy misplayed his last to the right and missed the line. O’Brien was close to the right too, but it stayed true and beat the line well.

Brendan O’Neill beat John Young by a metre in a dramatic finale at Lyre. He won the first shot, but Young took the second. They both reached the tunnel in another three, where O’Neill led by 15m. O’Neill followed with three good bowls to Crowley’s where he had just 50m shy of a bowl of odds. He raised a full bowl with a great shot to sight at McCarthy’s. It was an even bowl after both their bowls hit McCarthy’s wall.

Young fought back with four great bowls in succession from there to cut O’Neill’s odds to 45m. He closed with another good bowl to add more pressure on O’Neill. O’Neill’s reply was good too. It tailed into the dyke seven metres short of Young’s tip but it had just enough energy to run in the grass and beat the tip.

Wayne Parkes and Pa Flood had a win each at Shannonvale. In the first score, Flood gained a bowl by reaching Desmond’s in seven. Parkes fought back to win the lead by 20m to Hayes’. Flood got the better of the closing shots to take it in the last shot. The return contest was equally tight, with Parkes taking it in the final throw.

At the same venue, Denis Wilmot tipped the balance against Alex O’Donovan with a big shot to Sam’s lane and won by a bowl.

Emer O’Connell is Munster U14 champion after beating Leah Deane by just four metres in a tremendous contest at Lyre.

Deane started better, winning the first two shots. O’Connell won her first lead with a great third. Deane responded with a well-played bowl around the mason’s corner to regain the lead by 40m. O’Connell cancelled most of that out with a huge bowl to the top of the Mason’s Hill. She hit the front again when her bowl down the hill rubbed the left.

Deane rallied with a big shot towards O’Donovan’s pillars. O’Connell beat that by 35m. She increased her lead to a full bowl with her eighth to the school cross, taking advantage of two short ones from Deane. Deane knocked the bowl with two brilliant shots towards the creamery. O’Connell held her nerve though and secured her win with a great last shot.

Cork city region had a very successful fundraiser at the Bog Road on Sunday, with a total of six scores contested.

The first round of trials for the Irish road team at next year’s European championship in Garding in Germany will commence at Castletownkenneigh this Sunday.