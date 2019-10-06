Tanak strengthens grip on drivers’ championship

Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris WRC) took maximum points and a maiden win on Wales RallyGB to strengthen his grip on the Drivers’ title in the World Rally Championship where his team mate Tyrone’s Kris Meeke helped their Toyota Gazoo Racing team close to within eight points of Hyundai for the Manufacturers’ crown.

Tanak strengthens grip on drivers’ championship
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 23:46 PM
Martin Walsh

Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris WRC) took maximum points and a maiden win on Wales RallyGB to strengthen his grip on the Drivers’ title in the World Rally Championship where his team mate Tyrone’s Kris Meeke helped their Toyota Gazoo Racing team close to within eight points of Hyundai for the Manufacturers’ crown.

An absorbing event saw Tanak finish 10.9 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) with Sebastien Ogier (Citroen WRC) 12.9 seconds behind in third with Meeke fourth.

Craig Breen (Hyundai) after a massive roll on Saturday, finished eighth after Teemu Suninen (Fiesta WRC) failed to start the final leg.

Meeke and Breen had contrasting fortunes during the penultimate leg. Even though Meeke lost a place and slipped to fourth, he retained the position through the day.

Meeke’s road position didn’t help his cause that was primarily to stay ahead of Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) and also gain Manufacturers’ points. Within two stages (S.S. 12) Neuville has edged him out of third.

Breen was lucky to remain in the rally after he rolled his Hyundai several times on the Myherin stage, overnight he was a distant ninth. The Waterford driver admitted he was a little too optimistic, ironically, it was on the same stage where he won the World Junior Championship in 2011.

A cracked windscreen made visibility tough for the remaining five stages.

Tanak continued to lead but he lost the bumper of his Toyota on S.S. 15 and the noise from the exhaust made it difficult to hear the pacenotes of his co-driver Martin Jarveoja.

Nevertheless, he ended the day with a victory over Neuville and Ogier.

Meeke was fourth, 9.2 seconds off the podium spot as Andreas Mikkelsen (Hyundai) kept a charging Elfyn Evans (Ford Fiesta WRC) at bay, the latter revelling on his home patch setting three fastest. Breen was ninth.

Cork’s Derek Wilson (Suzuki GSXR 1000) won the Twohig’s Hill Motorcycle Hillclimb in Clonakilty - 20 years after he won the inaugural event.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
Nedney kicks Titans to win
courtssportmotorsportplace: s.s.place: myherinplace: waterfordplace: corkplace: clonakiltyperson: tanakperson: ott tanakperson: tyroneperson: kris meekeperson: thierry neuvilleperson: sebastien ogierperson: meekeperson: craig breenperson: teemu suninenperson: breenperson: neuvilleperson: martin jarveojaperson: ogierperson: andreas mikkelsenperson: elfyn evansperson: derek wilsonevent: wales rallygbevent: world rally championshipevent: world junior championship in 2011event: twohig’s hill motorcycle hillclimborganisation: toyotaorganisation: toyota gazoo racingorganisation: hyundaiorganisation: citroenorganisation: ford fiesta wrcorganisation: suzuki

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices