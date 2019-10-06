Ward camp want fight declared ‘no contest’ after fall

Joe Ward earned a huge round of applause from fans at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night after returning to the venue on crutches to thank them for their support.

The Irish southpaw will have an MRI scan on a dislocated left knee cap today after suffering the freak injury on his pro debut just under one minute into the second round against California’s Marcus Delgado at the Garden.

The Westmeath light-heavy, who won the first round, went down after Delgado appeared to step on his foot and Ward fell backwards avoiding a punch.

The full extent of the damage was evident when the Rio 2016 Olympian was on the floor as his left knee had already swollen up and a doctor popped his kneecap back in with Ward in agony.

The 25-year-old was taken to Bellevue Hospital but checked himself out after receiving treatment to return to the Garden to thank his fans.

Delgado was adjudged to have won the bout on a TKO but Ward’s Times Square Boxing team in New York are appealing that decision and want the fight declared a no contest.

“We are going to see a specialist and get an MRI scan. He dislocated his knee cap,” said Joe Winters who runs Times Square Boxing with Adam Glenn.

“We think we’re going to be successful getting the Commission overturning (the decision), that it’s a no contest. We’re going to work on that.

Joe checked himself out of the hospital and he came back to the arena and thanked all the fans for coming. He got a big applause.

Ward was due to fight in Belgium on October 19 but that fight is now off.

Meanwhile, Ireland remained unbeaten at the World Women’s Elites in Siberia after Amy Broadhurst made it four wins on the trot after beating German lightweight Maya Kleinhans in Ulan-Ude today.

The Dundalk southpaw earned a 30-27,29-28,29-28,29-28,29-28 decision over the German who had former Irish coach Eddie Bolger working her corner.

The win sees Broadhurst join Ceire Smith, Michaela Walsh and Christina Desmond, who all won their first fight in Russia, in the last 16. “I was very happy with my performance, especially for the first one (fight),” said Broadhurst.

Cavan flyweight Smith and Belfast feather Walsh meet North Korea’s No 1 seed Mi Choi Pang and Russia’s Liudmila Vorontsova for a place in the quarter-finals tomorrow.