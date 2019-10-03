Basketball: Éanna ready for the litmus test against Tralee

cap

C & S Neptune player-coach Lehmon Colbert hopes his side can maintain their unbeaten record when they host UCD Marian in the Men’s Super League at the Neptune stadium tomorrow.

The Blackpool outfit recorded wins over Killorglin and Maree but Colbert believes the Dublin side represents a step up in class. Colbert said: “We played reasonably well in our opening two games, but I feel UCD Marian will be far tougher opponents as they possess many weapons.”

UCD Marian opened their campaign with an away win over Tralee Warriors and despite having a free weekend they will be primed to for another scalp on Leeside.

American Mike Garrow is a veteran in the league and they have recruited a second in Brian Andrews who formerly played with Kubs.

Templeogue bid to bounce back from an opening weekend defeat at Belfast Star when they host newly-promoted Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. Coach Mark Keenan said: “Losing to Star was disappointing but that chapter is closed. Our focus is on getting a win against a talented young Lions ‘side.”

Pyrobel Killester have suffered a slow start to the season and are desperate to make up some lost ground at home to Belfast Star while Moycullen bid to build on their stunning win over Killester when DCU Saints come to the NUIG.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin have started with two defeats on the road and they will be relieved to be playing on their home court when they face Maree.

The other Kerry side, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, are away to play newly promoted Éanna who have yet to lose in this campaign.

Éanna have had the perfect start to the new season so far, overcoming the challenges of Abbey Seals Dublin Lions and Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin.

The home side will be hoping to produce another assured performance, with head coach Darren McGovern thrilled with their defensive stats - only giving up 57.5 points per game.

Coach McGovern said: “Games like the champions coming to Éanna is the type of game we are looking forward to the most in the Super League. Who doesn’t want to test themselves against the best? Tralee have deepened their squad adding some very good players like Jokubaitis and Bogdanovic, so it’s going to be tough, but we have a deep squad who are hungry to show what they are about. I don’t think we’ve come close to our best yet, so if we can go up another notch I’ll be delighted with that.”

In the Women’s Super League champions, Liffey Celtics, attempt to get back to winning ways when they host Killester at Lexlip.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire should have enough to see off IT Carlow who lost by 52 points at home to WIT Wildcats last time out.

DCU Mercy look title contenders judging by their facile away win at Liffey Celtics and they should defeat Marble City Hawks with relative ease.

Brunell are without Lithuanian Greta Tamaskauskaite and will do well to secure a win at home to Maree while Maxol WIT Wildcats and Fr Mathew’s go head to head at the Mercy Gym.