Allen ends Trump’s winning streak with victory in Shanghai

World champion Judd Trump saw his 13-match winning streak come to an end as he was thrashed by Mark Allen in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

Allen ends Trump’s winning streak with victory in Shanghai
Thu, 12 Sep, 2019 - 18:03
Press Association

World champion Judd Trump saw his 13-match winning streak come to an end as he was thrashed by Mark Allen in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

Allen racked up five breaks over 50 in a comprehensive 6-1 win which dealt Trump – who had also claimed the International Championship title – his first loss since early April.

Trump had rebounded with a break of 102 in the fourth frame but it was not enough to upset the momentum of the Northern Irishman, who is exhibiting some of the best form of his career.

In the last four Allen will face Shaun Murphy, who continued his own fine early season form as he breezed past Jack Lisowski by the same score.

Ronnie O’Sullivan had to stage a remarkable comeback in order to maintain his grip on the title he has won for each of the last two years.

O’Sullivan looked down and out when he fell 5-1 behind against Kyren Wilson, who peaked with a 131 break in the second frame.

But he kept himself alive with a 102 to narrow the deficit, and completed his recovery with a break of 60 in the decider after Wilson had wasted a good chance to win the match.

O’Sullivan will take on Australian Neil Robertson, for whom a 115 break was a highlight in a 6-2 win over Barry Hawkins.

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
courtssportsnookerperson: allenperson: trumpperson: judd trumpperson: mark allenperson: irishmanperson: shaun murphyperson: jack lisowskiperson: ronnie o’sullivanperson: o’sullivanperson: kyren wilsonperson: wilsonperson: neil robertsonperson: barry hawkinsevent: shanghai masters

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices