Philippe Gilbert beats Sam Bennett to stage 17 victory

Philippe Gilbert has won stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana from Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara.

Wed, 11 Sep, 2019 - 18:37
Press Association

Philippe Gilbert has won stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana from Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider needed all of the 219.6m route to claim victory, just getting the better of Ireland's Sam Bennett in the finishing straight.

Gilbert benefited from having his team-mates nearby after crosswinds had caused huge splits in the peloton, enabling him and his team to control the stage.

Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) missed the decisive split, along with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), which allowed Nairo Quintana to move up to second overall.

The Movistar rider finished 5min 29sec ahead of the quartet, while it was also a good day for Gilbert’s team-mate James Knox as the 23-year-old Briton broke into the top 10.

The Vuelta continues on Thursday with the 177.5km stage from Comunidad de Madrid to Becerril de la Sierra.

Soccer Podcast: The Noel Mooney Interview — Will the FAI show League of Ireland the love?

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
courtssportcyclingplace: aranda de dueroplace: guadalajaraplace: irelandplace: comunidad de madridplace: becerril de la sierraperson: philippe gilbertperson: sam bennettperson: gilbertperson: primoz roglicperson: jumbo-vismaperson: tadej pogacarperson: miguel angel lopezperson: alejandro valverdeperson: nairo quintanaperson: james knoxperson: britonperson: noel mooneyevent: vuelta a espanaorganisation: deceuninck-quick steporganisation: uae team emiratesorganisation: astanaorganisation: movistarorganisation: fai

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices