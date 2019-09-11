Philippe Gilbert beats Sam Bennett to stage 17 victory

Philippe Gilbert has won stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana from Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider needed all of the 219.6m route to claim victory, just getting the better of Ireland's Sam Bennett in the finishing straight.

Etapa 17 - Stage 17 | #LaVuelta19



🇪🇸 Vive el último kilómetro de la victoria de @PhilippeGilbert gracias a @CarrefourES

🇬🇧 Live the last km. of Philippe Gilbert's victory thanks to @CarrefourES#CarrefourConLaVuelta pic.twitter.com/WkttT4fecg — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 11, 2019

Gilbert benefited from having his team-mates nearby after crosswinds had caused huge splits in the peloton, enabling him and his team to control the stage.

Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) missed the decisive split, along with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), which allowed Nairo Quintana to move up to second overall.

The Movistar rider finished 5min 29sec ahead of the quartet, while it was also a good day for Gilbert’s team-mate James Knox as the 23-year-old Briton broke into the top 10.

The Vuelta continues on Thursday with the 177.5km stage from Comunidad de Madrid to Becerril de la Sierra.

