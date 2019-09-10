Incredible new technology allows Dallas Cowboys fans to 'pose with the pros'

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys were greeted with an incredible new piece of technology when they stepped foot inside AT&T Stadium for their season-opening victory over the New York Giants.

Entitled “Pose With The Pros” it is a photo booth unlike any other which allows fans to take ‘selfies’ with their favourite home players.

Using a touchscreen, fans can select which players they wish to join their selfie.

They then step back and the technology - known as augmented reality - places the players alongside the fans as if posing for a photograph.

The Dallas Cowboys have a machine where you can select which players you want in your selfie and get it seconds later.



How cool is this?! pic.twitter.com/nVEfgvbVjU — Sport Social (@TheSportSocial) September 10, 2019

Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb, centre Travis Frederick, linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, and right guard Zack Martin are amongst those happy to ‘pose.’

This augmented reality photo op is one of four 5G powered experiences at the state of the art stadium.

