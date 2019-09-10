Incredible new technology allows Dallas Cowboys fans to 'pose with the pros'

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys were greeted with an incredible new piece of technology when they stepped foot inside AT&T Stadium for their season-opening victory over the New York Giants.

Incredible new technology allows Dallas Cowboys fans to 'pose with the pros'
Tue, 10 Sep, 2019 - 17:32
Colm O’Connor

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys were greeted with an incredible new piece of technology when they stepped foot inside AT&T Stadium for their season-opening victory over the New York Giants.

Entitled “Pose With The Pros” it is a photo booth unlike any other which allows fans to take ‘selfies’ with their favourite home players.

Using a touchscreen, fans can select which players they wish to join their selfie.

They then step back and the technology - known as augmented reality - places the players alongside the fans as if posing for a photograph.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb, centre Travis Frederick, linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, and right guard Zack Martin are amongst those happy to ‘pose.’

This augmented reality photo op is one of four 5G powered experiences at the state of the art stadium.

Soccer Podcast: The Noel Mooney Interview — Will the FAI show League of Ireland the love?

More in this section

Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
courtssportamerican footballplace: at&t stadiumperson: dak prescottperson: ezekiel elliottperson: amari cooperperson: randall cobbperson: travis frederickperson: jaylon smithperson: leighton vander eschperson: zack martinperson: noel mooneyorganisation: dallas cowboysorganisation: new york giantsorganisation: fai

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices