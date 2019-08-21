Cricket Ireland announce three-match series against England in 2020

Cricket Ireland has today confirmed that the national team will play a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against world champions England in September next year.

The matches, which will take place in Nottingham, Birmingham and at The Oval in London, will be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League which acts as the first qualifier for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The sides last met in a one-day game in Malahide in May with the visitors emerging victorious. More recently, Ireland lost to England in their historic Test match at Lord's.

The Super League sees the 12 Test-playing countries and the Netherlands face off between May 2020 to March 2022.

The structure of the competition sees each team will play a three-match ODI series against eight of the twelve opponents, four series at home and four away - with the top seven teams joining hosts India at the next World Cup.

Should Ireland not finish in the top seven, they will have another chance at reaching cricket's biggest event as there is another world cup qualifier in 2022 - where 10 nations competing for the final two spots.

Ireland missed out on a spot in the 2019 World Cup after coming fifth in the qualifying group with the West Indies and Afghanistan taking the final two spots.

Ireland’s opponents in the Super League:

2020: Bangladesh (home), New Zealand (home), England (away)

2021: South Africa (home), Zimbabwe (home), Afghanistan (away), Netherlands (away)

2022: West Indies (away)