Broadhurst may collide with Taylor conqueror

Amy Broadhurst may have to beat Katie Taylor’s conqueror Mira Potkonen to complete her dream European gold medal collection.

The Dundalk southpaw has been named on a four-strong Irish squad in place of injured World Elite champion Kellie Harrington for the European Elites which begin Saturday in Madrid. Finnish puncher Potkonen, who beat Taylor at Rio 2016, and Russia’s Anastasia Beliakova are also in Broadhurst’s lightweight class. Cork’s Christina Desmond, an ex-European Elite bronze medallist, Cavan’s Ceire Smith and Castlerea’s Aoife O’Rourke complete the four-strong Irish team in the welter, fly and middle limits.

Broadhurst has already won European Junior, Youth and U22 titles and now has her eye on the big one.

At my very best I can beat anyone. I’m just focusing on the first round. But it would be nice to have a European medal from junior up to elite. I think the experience I’ve gained since the beginning of 2018 will stand to me.

The Irish squad leave today. Head coach Zaur Antia and Damian Kennedy will be working Ireland’s corner.

Meanwhile, Irish boxing chiefs will run the National Elite Championships for a second time this year to facilitate boxers going into the qualifiers for Tokyo 2020. The second edition of the flagship tournament of Irish boxing of 2019 will be run over five days from November 18 to 22 at the National Stadium in Dublin. The European qualifiers for Tokyo are in London next February.

Amy Broadhurst may have to beat Katie Taylor’s conqueror Mira Potkonen to complete her dream European gold medal collection.

Dalo's Final Podcast: Businesslike Tipp. Hogan's red. Hogan & Hawkeye, One-dimensional Cats?