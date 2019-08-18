Baltimore beaten again as Red Sox take Fenway spoils

The Baltimore Orioles have now lost six successive games and 11 of their past 12 after going down 4-0 against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Orioles remain rooted to the bottom of the American League East, not only a massive 43 games behind runaway leaders the New York Yankees, but 11.5 games behind the Blue Jays – the team with the next worse record in the division.

The Red Sox remain in third spot in the AL East, with an eye on a wild card play-off spot.

.@eduardorod5 earned his career-high 14th win of the season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/CKqHoFW4tS — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 18, 2019

In Phoenix, the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-6.

The result leaves the National League West table as it was, with the LA Dodgers still on top despite losing 4-3 at the Atlanta Braves, the Giants in second and the Diamondbacks in third.

Christian Yelich scored home runs in the ninth and 13th innings, talking his season tally to 41, to help the Milwaukee Brewers win a high-scoring thriller against the Washington Nationals.

#7 hits the #Brewers 7th homer of the game in the 14th! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/In6YfycpNX — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 18, 2019

The Nationals fought back from deficits of 5-0 and 8-5 to lead by three runs heading into the ninth, but the Brewers responded to claim a 15-14 victory in a game that ended up going to 14 innings.

Elsewhere, the Cincinnati Reds won 6-1 at home to the St Louis Cardinals, the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 11-4, the Kansas City Royals lost 4-1 at home to the New York Mets while the Yankees won 6-5 at home to Cleveland Indians.

Also, the Oakland Athletics inflicted a fifth successive defeat on stuttering AL West leaders the Houston Astros, who were downed 8-4, the San Diego Padres won 5-3 at the Philadelphia Phillies, the Pittsburgh Pirates were beaten 2-0 by the Chicago Cubs, while it needed 13 innings to separate Detroit and Tampa Bay, with the Rays edging the clash 1-0.

The Seattle Mariners, meanwhile, won 4-3 at the Toronto Blue Jays, the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 12-7 and the LA Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-5.