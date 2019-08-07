Irish riders dominate international competitions in opening day of Dublin Horse Show

Limerick’s Paul O’Shea has led an Irish whitewash of the three international classes on the opening day of the 2019 Stena Line Dublin Horse Show.

Irish riders dominate international competitions in opening day of Dublin Horse Show
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 20:48 PM
Digital Desk staff

Limerick’s Paul O’Shea has led an Irish whitewash of the three international classes on the opening day of the 2019 Stena Line Dublin Horse Show.

O’Shea partnered the Tequestrian Farms-owned Imerald Van’t Voorhof to victory in the feature Sport Ireland Classic at the RDS in Ballsbridge, where he finished with a comfortable winning margin of over three seconds.

Irish riders filled all of the top five places with top-ranked rider, Offaly’s Darragh Kenny, taking second place with Romeo 88, while Kilkenny’s Susan Fitzpatrick slotted into third place with Fellow Castefield.

In the earlier Minerva Stakes, Meath’s Cian O’Connor guided Diego to the fastest clear to take the winners prize ahead of British runner-up Holly Smith with Ruby VII. Kilkenny’s Ger O’Neill slotted into third place with Jack Van Het Dennehof.

The opening competition of the day saw Mayo’s Cormac Hanley give Ireland a perfect start to the week when he partnered the Heathman Farm-owned Copain Z to victory in the Speed Stakes.

Second place went to Waterford’s Anthony Condon with Zira V Kapelhof Z while French rider Mathieu Billot finished third with Dassler.

More in this section

Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
Mount Sion v Passage - Waterford County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Be responsible and stay away from county final, Déise chair urges fans
A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
courtssportequestrianshowjumpingplace: limerickplace: rdsplace: ballsbridgeperson: paul o’sheaperson: o’sheaperson: darragh kennyperson: romeo 88person: susan fitzpatrickperson: cian o’connorperson: diegoperson: holly smithperson: ruby vii.person: ger o’neillperson: jack van het dennehofperson: mayoperson: cormac hanleyperson: anthony condonperson: ziraperson: mathieu billotperson: dasslerevent: dublin horse showevent: 2019 stena line dublin horse showevent: sport ireland classicevent: minerva stakesevent: speed stakesorganisation: tequestrian farmsorganisation: imerald van’t voorhoforganisation: offalyorganisation: irelandorganisation: heathman farm

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices