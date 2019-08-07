Irish riders dominate international competitions in opening day of Dublin Horse Show

Limerick’s Paul O’Shea has led an Irish whitewash of the three international classes on the opening day of the 2019 Stena Line Dublin Horse Show.

O’Shea partnered the Tequestrian Farms-owned Imerald Van’t Voorhof to victory in the feature Sport Ireland Classic at the RDS in Ballsbridge, where he finished with a comfortable winning margin of over three seconds.

Irish riders filled all of the top five places with top-ranked rider, Offaly’s Darragh Kenny, taking second place with Romeo 88, while Kilkenny’s Susan Fitzpatrick slotted into third place with Fellow Castefield.

In the earlier Minerva Stakes, Meath’s Cian O’Connor guided Diego to the fastest clear to take the winners prize ahead of British runner-up Holly Smith with Ruby VII. Kilkenny’s Ger O’Neill slotted into third place with Jack Van Het Dennehof.

The opening competition of the day saw Mayo’s Cormac Hanley give Ireland a perfect start to the week when he partnered the Heathman Farm-owned Copain Z to victory in the Speed Stakes.

Second place went to Waterford’s Anthony Condon with Zira V Kapelhof Z while French rider Mathieu Billot finished third with Dassler.