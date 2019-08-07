Dublin Horse Show set to welcome 100,000 people to the RDS

The Dublin Horse Show opens in the RDS in the capital today.

100,000 people are expected at the event which celebrates 100 years of women in show jumping.

131 competitions will take place including 18 international show jumping competitions, eight of which carry world ranking points at the event which runs until Sunday.

This year is the 100th anniversary of women first show jumping at the Dublin Horse Show.

They quickly competed against men and became an integral part of the event.

The highlight of the week is Longines FEI Jumping Nations CupTM on Friday, when the Irish team will look to maintain their impressive recent form and see off the Mexican team who are back to defend last year's win.

Other highlights include the Land Rover Puissance on Saturday and the €350,000 Longines International Grand Prix of Ireland on Sunday.