Molly Mayne collects second medal and Ireland's fourth at European Youth Olympics

Mayne secured a podium finish by swimming the 100m in a personal best time of 1.09.59.

Friday, July 26, 2019 - 20:24 PM
Steve Neville

Molly Mayne has secured a bronze medal for Ireland in the Girl’s 100m Breaststroke at the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.

It is Mayne's second medal in Baku as she also won bronze in the Girl's 200m Breaststroke earlier this week.

"It was just amazing," said Mayne. "I felt really fresh in the water I think, and I just felt so good.

"In warm up I felt a lot fresher because obviously I only raced one race today, whereas yesterday I had two.

"But I just felt way more powerful in my stroke and my stroke rates were high. I spent a little more time focusing on my stroke rate and keeping it high."

Mayne said that picking up the two medals at the games has been a bonus.

I came here just wanting PBs just racing my best, and I came home with two medals – it feels so good.

Mayne's two medals bring Ireland's haul at the European Youth Olympics to four.

Yesterday, Rhasidat Adeleke

Read More:

The Tallaght sprinter said after the 200m race that she was "so happy" and praised the supporters.

"The Irish support here is amazing," she said.

"I could hear it so loud when they call your name at the start, and then you hear all the support.

"It just makes you want to do really well."

Tomorrow, the Boy’s Medley Relay Team will compete in the final after winning their heat today.

The quartet of Israel Olatunde, Charles Okafor, Diarmuid O’Connor and Robert McDonnell will be the second fastest qualifier after running a time of 1.56.69.

