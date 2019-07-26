Ireland collapse to 38 all out as England win Test match at Lord's by 143 runs

The superb bowling of Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad was too much for the Ireland batting line-up to handle.

Ireland collapse to 38 all out as England win Test match at Lord's by 143 runs
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 14:56 PM
Digital Desk staff

Ireland's dream of a maiden Test win at the Home of Cricket as they collapsed to 38 all out, chasing a total of 182 to get a historic victory.

The 143 run defeat came after the superb bowling of Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad was too much for the Ireland batting line-up to handle.

After ended the England innings with the first ball of the day, Ireland began their innings after a rain delay of about an hour.

However, the wickets kept tumbling as the experience of England's fast bowling duo was too much for the visitors.

Opening batsman James McCollom top-scored with just 11 after a forgettable end to a match where Ireland started so well on Wednesday, bowling the hosts out for 85 on the first morning.

Tim Murtagh was the last man out as Ireland were whittled out in just 15.4 overs.

It was just Ireland's third ever Test match after defeats to Pakistan in May last year and Afghanistan in March.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportcricketplace: afghanistanperson: chris woakesperson: stuart broadperson: james mccollomperson: tim murtaghorganisation: irelandorganisation: englandorganisation: pakistan

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices