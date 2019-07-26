Ireland collapse to 38 all out as England win Test match at Lord's by 143 runs

Ireland's dream of a maiden Test win at the Home of Cricket as they collapsed to 38 all out, chasing a total of 182 to get a historic victory.

The 143 run defeat came after the superb bowling of Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad was too much for the Ireland batting line-up to handle.

After ended the England innings with the first ball of the day, Ireland began their innings after a rain delay of about an hour.

However, the wickets kept tumbling as the experience of England's fast bowling duo was too much for the visitors.

Opening batsman James McCollom top-scored with just 11 after a forgettable end to a match where Ireland started so well on Wednesday, bowling the hosts out for 85 on the first morning.

Tim Murtagh was the last man out as Ireland were whittled out in just 15.4 overs.

It was just Ireland's third ever Test match after defeats to Pakistan in May last year and Afghanistan in March.