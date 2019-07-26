Disaster for Ireland as they lose six early wickets in run chase

Mark Adair was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets - but now it is up to the batsmen.

Friday, July 26, 2019 - 14:32 PM
Digital Desk staff

Ireland's run chase has got off to a disastrous start as they have lost six wickets in the first hour of batting.

Chasing a modest but difficult target of 182, the Irish got off to the worst possible start when captain William Porterfield getting out for just two.

Andrew Balbirnie, who scored a half century in the first innings, was next out for five before dangerman Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Gary Wilson and Kevin O'Brien all quickly followed as bowling duo Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes tore through the Ireland line-up as the visitors fell to 24/6.

Ireland set target of 182 to defeat England at Lord's

Ireland needed just one deliver to finish off the England second innings this morning in the one-off Test at Lord's.

Stuart Thompson continued bowling after rain brought a premature end to day 2 at the home of cricket.

He took the wicket of Olly Stone with the first ball of the day - sending leg stump crashing out of the ground.

Ireland are now set a target of 182 to get their first ever test win.

In the second over of Ireland's run chase, rain once again stopped play with Ireland yet to score.

