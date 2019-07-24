'Midsummer Murtagh': Cricket fans overjoyed as Ireland demolish England's world champions in first innings

On the first morning of their four-day clash against the recently crowned World Cup champions, Ireland tore through the entire England batting order in just over two hours.

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 14:54 PM
Stephen Barry

Cricket fans are overjoyed as Ireland demolished England in the first innings of their historic Test match at Lord's.

Ireland have played just two Test matches since gaining top-class status in 2017 - losing to Pakistan and Afghanistan - but led by 37-year-old seamer Tim Murtagh, they skittled England for 85 runs.

Murtagh took five wickets for just 13 runs in his nine overs, while debutant Mark Adair (three wickets) and Boyd Rankin (two wickets) finished off the England batting order.

Tim Murtagh of Ireland celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Pic: INPHO/Alex Davidson
Tim Murtagh of Ireland celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Pic: INPHO/Alex Davidson

Only three batsmen reached double figures for England, while the five World Cup winners on show mustered just seven runs between them.

"I'm not quite sure what's happened there the last two hours," said a delighted Murtagh on Sky Sports after receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

There were plenty of headline suggestions too...

