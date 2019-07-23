Irish swimmers break national records at World Swimming Championships

Brendan Hyland has set a new Irish record, but narrowly missed out on Olympic qualification, at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju today.
Hyland swam a time of one minute 56.55 seconds in placing sixth in his semi-final of the 200-metre butterfly.
However, he was seven-hundredths of a second outside the Tokyo qualifying mark.
Hyland will have another chance to make the grade at the Swim Ireland Olympic Trials in April of next year.
Darragh Greene also set a new Irish record today - this time in the 50-metre breaststroke heats - before finishing 4th in his semi-final and 10th overall.
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS— Swim Ireland (@swimireland) July 23, 2019
What a day for Brendan Hyland and Darragh Greene!
Catch up on all of today's action ⬇️https://t.co/IhFJCj7BMl
More to come from both of these guys this week 👀#FINAGwangju2019 #teamarenaIRL 🇮🇪☘️