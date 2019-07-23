William Porterfield: England Test a chance for Ireland to 'show what we can do'

William Porterfield has urged Ireland to seize their moment in the spotlight when their four-day Test against England begins tomorrow.

William Porterfield: England Test a chance for Ireland to 'show what we can do'
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 17:45 PM

William Porterfield has urged Ireland to seize their moment in the spotlight when their four-day Test against England begins tomorrow.

It is only Ireland’s third red-ball match since they were given full Test member status two years ago and their first at Lord’s.

England enter the curtain raiser to the Ashes series as overwhelming favourites buoyed by their success in the recent World Cup, for which Ireland failed to qualify.

“It’s disappointing to miss out on the World Cup, it’s not something you get over. But this is an opportunity for us to go out and show what we can do,” Porterfield said.

“It’s right up there, if not the pinnacle, of everything that’s been achieved with Irish cricket.

“Obviously we’ve got a few World Cups under our belts, little things like that, but getting to Test cricket and getting the opportunity to play here at the home of cricket is a pretty special thing.

“It’s 11 guys guys against 11 guys. It’s bat against ball. You take the names out of it and take each delivery as it comes.

“It’s easy saying that and we know we’re playing against some very good players, but it’s a simple process as much as anything

“It’s a mental test as much as anything, there is a lot of county cricket and four-day first-class experience within the side so we have all that to draw on.”

- Press Association

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportcricketirelandenglandperson: william porterfieldperson: porterfieldevent: ashesevent: world cuporganisation: irelandorganisation: englandorganisation: press association

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices