Cian O’Connor completes hat-trick of Aachen Speed Derby wins

Meath’s Cian O’Connor has recorded Ireland’s second win of the week at the World Equestrian Festival in Germany.

O’Connor and the 11-year-old gelding, Diego, were comfortable winners in today’s Yageo-Prize Speed Derby finishing almost three seconds faster than German runner-up Felix Hassmann with SL Brazonado over ditches and banks in Aachen.

Waterford’s Peter Moloney also featured among the prizes when taking fifth place with Ghana.

It is the fourth time in succession that an Irish rider has won this competition, with O’Connor completing his own hat-trick.

He previously took victory in 2016 and 2017 while fellow Irish rider Shane Sweetnam came out on top 12 months ago.

On Wednesday, Offaly’s Darragh Kenny got Ireland off to a winning start in Aachen when winning the curtain-opening speed class with Cazador LS.

Kenny, Moloney, O’Connor and Sweetnam were all part of the Irish team that finished fourth in last night’s Mercedes-Benz Nations Cup in Aachen where victory went to Sweden.

The Aachen Grand Prix, which is part of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping, takes place on Sunday.